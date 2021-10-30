Reliance Digital is back with a bang with Diwali offers

The festive season just got brighter with Diwali offers from Reliance Digital. Grab exciting deals and discounts on your kind of tech at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in. Over and above the best deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering an exclusive 10% instant discount* on Credit Card, Debit Card & EMI purchases with Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank (offer valid till 7th November 2021). What’s more, there are special offers across a wide range of electronics such as TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Wearables and Home Appliances.

For smartphones, there are special offers on select models along with added benefits. Get the new Samsung S21+ starting at Rs. 61,999/-. The OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs. 29,999/-* along with additional benefits.

Get exciting offers on SpO2 equipped wearables from top brands like Samsung, Noise, Fire-Boltt, Fitbit, Amazfit starting at just Rs. 1,999/-* bundled with additional benefits on purchase.

Game with high-performance laptops powered by Nvidia GTX 1650Ti starting just at Rs. 4,999/-* per month. Buy the newest Windows 11 laptops starting at just Rs. 56,999/-* with EMI starting as low as Rs. 4,749/-*. Also, get benefits worth up to Rs. 11,900/-* on your purchase.

Buy a Samsung Neo QLED TV with a 3-year warranty and avail up to 20% cashback along with a free Samsung Soundbar worth Rs. 37,400/-. The LG OLED range of smart TVs are available with a 3-year warranty and up to 20% cashback*.

Direct-cool refrigerators are available at Rs. 12,490/-* with freebies worth up to Rs. 1,595/-*. Premium Side-by-Side refrigerators from top brands start from only Rs. 53,990/-*.

For washing machines, the top load range starts from Rs. 14,490/-*. On purchase of select models, you can also get freebies worth up to Rs. 1,595/-*. Get the front load washing machine range from leading brands at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 19,990/-*. Plus get freebies worth up to Rs. 4,495/-* on select purchases.

To top it all, there are more offers on home appliances too! Get the breakfast combo at Rs. 1,299/-* including a sandwich maker and electric kettle worth Rs. 3,498/-*.

To make the experience even more rewarding this year, there are options for EMI and easy financing. Customers can also avail Insta Delivery* (delivery in less than 3 hours) and Store Pick-up* options from their nearest stores. All stores and delivery partners are strictly following COVID-safety measures for the safety of customers and employees.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:51 PM IST