Reliance announces the launch of Jio World Drive in Mumbai

Reliance has unveiled its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex. Spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity and strategically located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive is Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent International and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is a retail architectural marvel inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud like structure. The precinct creates a high-street experience with soft diffused skylight that creates an open airy vibe. While the design builds on the concept of merging the outdoors with indoors, the art peppered across the precinct is intended to exit the art galleries and greet the viewer in everyday experiences.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:00 AM IST