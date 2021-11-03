Reliance announces opening of Jio Drive-in theatre, new-to-market F&B concepts & Mumbai’s newest members’ club

With technology, style and cutting-edge innovation at its core, Jio World Drive (JWD), the premium shopping mall unveiled by Reliance, is geared to provide a world-class retail experience to customers in Mumbai. Built with the vision of bringing the best global experiences to India and showcasing the best of India to the world, JWD offers a slew of innovative concepts in entertainment, F&B, retail, culture etc. – many of which are being experimented for the first time in India.

Explaining the philosophy and vision behind the creation of JWD, Ms. Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail, said, “Jio World Drive is born from an insight that the modern day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience – one filled with fun, exploration and discovery. With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place, but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before. This vision has led to yet another redefining experince for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio Drive- In theatre.”

Entertainment

JWD is home to India’s first ever open-air rooftop theatre, Jio Drive-in, which will open on November 5. Operated by PVR, Jio Drive-in has capacity for 290 cars and boasts of the biggest cinema screen in town, equipped to provide viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience. This concept promises to be a completely new source of entertainment, especially in the current times and will bring a new way of watching movies from one’s own car.

The Bay Club

JWD is also home to Mumbai’s members only club – The Bay Club. Plush with advanced sports and athletic facilities, the Bay Club is one of the finest sports & recreation corporate and lifestyle facilities in the city.

Food & Beverage Concepts

JWD is also reimaging the food and culinary landscape of the city by creating a melange of F&B concepts in partnership with some of India’s most renowned culinary experts.

“All our F&B concepts are designed keeping in mind the refined sensibilities of the modern-day gourmand. Each of them offers something unique and wholesome appealing to a wider set of audiences. Coupled with technology and personalised service, these F&B formats will be trendsetters. That’s what inspired us to create Freshpik,” Ms. Ambani says.

The concept-driven cuisines offered at JWD elevate the gustatory experience of the customer to a whole new level. Also, soon to be launched at JWD is Nine Dine, a multi-cuisine casual-dine experience which would offer an amalgamation of nine global cuisine outlets.

Other F&B concepts include a brand-new Italian restaurant, Motodo, which uses refined food techniques and authentic ingredients to provide a wholesome Italian experience. Carefully crafted by celebrity chef and restaurateur, Ritu Dalmia, Motodo also offers a peek into the Italian culinary heritage.

Another F&B first, See Saw - in partnership with Aditi Dugar - is born with the singular vision of allowing guests to appreciate healthy offerings in the same vein as delicious food. Inspired by one of JWD’s fundamental ethos of universal empathy, See Saw offers a pet-inclusive environment with a host of options for our canine friends. The café serves familiar as well as unique flavors from across the world in a contemporary and modern presentation and easy take-away formats.

Art

In the world of JWD, innovation doesn’t stop at retail, F&B and entertainment. The brand is leveraging innovation to spark curiosity and trigger conversations about art as well. Embedded across JWD are exquisite art installations by renowned artists from India and across the world, setting a new precedent in democratizing art and making it accessible to all.

“Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth,” Ms. Ambani says about JWD’s unique focus on art.

An extension of JWD is the soon-to-launch Jio World Centre. A symbol of the vision and aspirations of a new India, Jio World Centre is being imagined as a space where culture, creativity and imagination unite with innovation and technology to give rise to unique experiences.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:49 PM IST