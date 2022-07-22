Rajasthani version 'Guru Bhagwat' book composed by Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy and music CD released

A translated book and music CD of devotional text 'Guru Bhagwat' composed by spiritual thinker Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy in Rajasthani language was released. The original author of the book, Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy himself was present in this program organized by Rajasthan Cultural Foundation and in collaboration with CBS Cultural Foundation. National Human Rights Commission Chairman Arun Kumar Mishra (Retd. Judge) was the chief guest of the programme. Trustee of Rajasthan Cultural Foundation, Seema (Shalini) Kathotia has translated Sri Guru Bhagwat into Rajasthani language.

The program duly started with the national anthem and lighting of the lamp. Sunil Kathotia, Managing Trustee, Rajasthan Cultural Foundation welcomed everyone and informed about the activities of the Foundation. A short film on social work being done jointly by Rajasthan Cultural Foundation and CBS Cultural Foundation was also screened. IAS Rajiv Chandra Joshi gave a brief introduction about Guru Bhagwat. After this, the Rajasthani version of Guru Bhagwat and music CD were released by the Chief Guest Arun Kumar Mishra, Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy and Padma Bhushan Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt.

Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy told that Guru Bhagwat is basically a text composed in poetic Navakshari verse style in Oriya language. Based on the complete Guru Tattva, this book is written in eight volumes in Oriya, which has about 34 thousand lines. In this, various aspects related to the Guru-disciple tradition and many concepts of spirituality have been combined. Among them are the types of guru, distinction, guru-disciple contact, method of guru worship, importance of guru service and guru element contained in Ramayana and Mahabharata. It has been translated into 14 languages ​​so far. The music version released has the original vocals by Mame Khan.