Railway Minister launches Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

A programme was organised at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The program was aimed at empowering the youth by providing entry level training at Railway Training Institutes in various trades commonly used in industry . Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav launched the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana in the program. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Sunit Sharma from Railway Board and other senior Railways officials were also present on the occasion.

A.K. Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway virtually took part in the ceremony along with the Chief Workshop Managers of Matunga, Parel, Bhusawal workshops where training has been started.

In the ceremony, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that it is an auspicious occasion as Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated across the country. He also extended birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister on his birthday. The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) will contribute to the mission towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and is also a part of the series of initiatives in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav, he said.

Skill development is a pivotal part of the vision of Prime Minister and 50000 youth will be trained in the age group of 18 to 35 years under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana of which 2500 on Central Railways’ 07 training institutes located at Matunga, Parel, Nasik, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur . These 7 training institutes are amongst 75 railway institutes shortlisted across the country. The objective of the scheme is to impart training skills to the youth in various trades like electrician, welder, machining & fitter and participants shall be provided 100 hours of theoretical & practical training in three weeks period. Applications will continue to be invited by these institutes from interested candidates periodically and participants will be selected following a transparent mechanism through marks obtained in matriculation. The syllabus for various trades has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Workshop.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:04 PM IST