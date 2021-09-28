Rail Wheel Factory organises webinar on elimination of Single use Plastic

With a view to reduce plastic waste, a webinar to create awareness on need for elimination of ‘Single Use Plastic’ and to discourage the use of plastic was held at Rail Wheel Factory on September 24, 21.

The speakers stressed upon the harmful effects of use of plastic in day-to-day life, the magnitude of the problems arising due to use of plastic and the need to discourage the use of plastic.

The webinar was followed by an open discussion session at Technical Training Centre/RWF. The trainee supervisors were sensitized about the problems arising out of the use of plastic, and the need to fully curtail the use of single use plastic during the session.

The webinar and session was conducted under the able guidance and instructions of Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory.

An awareness session was also held in the office of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) in which N. K. Barnawal, CWE & CEnO; K. Raman CWE/Axle and Govind Pandey, CME/Plg counseled the staff to avoid use of plastic and stop single use plastic completely. P. N. Jha, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer was present during the session.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:38 PM IST