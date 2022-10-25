Prime Minister launches Rozgar Mela; appointment letters to 832 newly inducted appointees on Central Railway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees at 50 places across the country. The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion.

This is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode. The entire target of providing 10 lakh jobs will be completed in a time bound manner in the next 12 months.

Recruitment for Railways is done by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). The appointments are being done for the posts in Group B and Group C. Some of these posts are Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Includes Guard, station master, Time keeper, Clerk, Traffic Assistant) etc.

The new appointee will join the Government and serve the nation and will play a significant role in nation building. They will be involved in the task of building New India with innovative ideas, cutting edge technology and public participation.

Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra were present at Nagpur where 211 appointees were given appointment letters. Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division Central Railway and other officers were present on the occasion. The appointees were 128 in Central Railway and South East Central Railway, 12 in Central Bank of India, 5 each in Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank, 8 in Indian Bank, 8 in Income Tax, 26 in Department of Posts, 6 in Ministry of Jal Shakti, one each in BSF, Union Bank of India, 6 in Ministry of Mines.

832 newly inducted appointees were given appointment letters either physically or electronically at Nagpur and other divisional locations viz. Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval on Central Railway.