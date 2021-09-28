Prestigious IETE Award Bestowed on HAL Engineer

A young engineer from HAL, Prikshat Sharma, has been bestowed with the prestigious IETE (The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers) award for the year 2021 for his contribution to the development of Integrated Avionics System Testing Rig for avionics rotable tables of LCA aircraft, the first ever in-house facility established for LCA production program. Sharma works as Deputy General Manager at HAL’s LCA Tejas Division and received the award from Prof Dr J W Bakal, President, IETE at a digital event held today on the occasion of the 64th IETE Convention. The award consists of a citation, a medal and a plaque.

Sharma shares the award with Prof (Dr) Janakarajan Ramkumar, IIT Kanpur.

Instituted by Dr R K Tyagi, former Chairman of HAL in memory of his late father Devi Singh Tyagi in 2016, the award is presented to a technocrat or a scientist or an engineer or an academician for outstanding contribution in the field of avionics and defence electronics that results in strategic and commercial advantage towards meeting the national objective of 'Make in India’.

"LCA is a very important project for all of us and we are happy that one of our key executives received the award this year", says R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The Automated Test Equipment (ATE), which Sharma was instrumental in developing, performs a complete functional test of LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) by simulating all the necessary communication interfaces available on an aircraft. With the commissioning of this ATE, the cycle-time and man-hour requirements for Pre-Installation (PI) checks comes down drastically as it avoids multiple to and fro commutation to various agencies. This is a huge leap in self-sufficiency in production activities of Tejas fighter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:05 PM IST