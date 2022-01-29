President CRWWO & GM CR visit Railway Hospital on the occasion of Republic Day

Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation and Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway visited Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations of India on 26.01.2022.

Menu Lahoti further augmented the renovation and upgradation process of the “The Hospital Kitchen & Dietary Services” and donated an ergonomically designed Heavy Duty Tilting Rice Boiler of 120 Litre capacity, a stainless steel Commercial Conveyor Bread Toaster for 150 slices per hour.

Menu Lahoti also handed over 3 Cochlear Implants of Advanced Bionics Limited purchased by Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation utilizing CSR funds received from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizer Limited, a high end Trinocular Compound Microscope with Camera received under the CSR Programme of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Mobility Appliances like 10 Wheelchairs and 50 Patient bedside Stainless Steel Stools donated by Dr.Vijay Singh Orthopaedic Surgeon of Byculla and Baby Kits by CRWWO for distribution among new born by the Paediatric Department of Byculla.

Anil Kumar Lahoti commissioned a state of the art Advanced Ultrasound and Colour Doppler Machine for bedside use in the Non Covid ICU and a Bubble Nasal C-PAP Machine with Compressor & High Flow Nasal Cannula for the Paediatric Department. He also inaugurated the “Biochemistry and Immunoassay Laboratory of the Department of Pathology” equipped with the state of art technology. This equipment provides clinical biochemistry and immunoassay testing in a single integrated system having a large load capacity with consistent stat results with maximum throughput of 1,400 tests per hour, improved laboratory efficiency and turnaround time.

This year alone, Byculla has received top of the line medical equipment for use in both Covid & Non Covid areas of the hospital worth nearly Rs. 10 crores. Of these, 8 equipment worth Rs 1.85 crore were inaugurated by Anil Kumar & Menu Lahoti on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 alone.

Dr. Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager, other principal heads of departments, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director of Byculla Hospital along with their team of doctors and paramedical staff were present on the occasion.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:32 AM IST