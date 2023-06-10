 Praveenkumar Gandhi designated as Vice Chairman of Cosmos Bank
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Kalyani Choudhari

After Sachin Apte, incumbent Vice Chairman of The Cosmos Co-operative Bank

Ltd, resigned from his post to give opportunity to new directors, Praveenkumar Gandhi was unanimously selected to the post of Vice Chairman in the recently held meeting of Board of Directors. Praveenkumar Gandhi is a Chartered Accountant with over 32 years with General

Insurance Corporation of India. He retired as its General Manager and Financial

Advisor. Presently, he is working as senior executive with Insurance Broking firm after

retirement. He is on the Board of Directors of Cosmos Bank since 2020 and his

expertise includes Finance, Treasury Management and Financial Analysis. As informed by the Bank’s Internal Staff Union, Anant Padhye, Chief Manager from Mumbai is appointed as Staff Representative. Padhye is working with the Bank since last 32 years and looking over the work of Cosmos Bank Sevak Sangh for more than 20 years.

