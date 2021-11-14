PRAMA showcases indigenous innovations

Commemorating the ‘Make-in-India’ Vision for AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released a special commemorative book on India’s Leading Indigenous Video Security Brand ‘PRAMA’ in New Delhi. The book captures the inspiring story of the evolution of ‘PRAMA’ and the missionary zeal for local manufacturing to provide boost to the Prime Minister’s vision for a self-reliant India. PRAMA is India’s largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. PRAMA India participated in the 9th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo 2021 to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions for the transportation sector in the area of Transport Security, Traffic and Smart Mobility solutions.

PRAMA India offers indigenously manufactured innovative solutions for various verticals including the transportation segments. The brand is focused on developing products that carry the pride of India whilst ensuring boost to the local economy by ensuring employment opportunities.

The company has made significant investments to create a product portfolio that combines cutting-edge technology with the best of innovation and quality from India that put the country on the global map for security and surveillance products. Prama India is grateful to Nitin Gadkari, Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for releasing the special coffee table book which presents the journey of PRAMA into India’s Leading Indigenous Security Brand, for the world.

India’s vast transportation sector is fast evolving with the latest smart mobility trends and innovative security solutions. The TrafficInfraTech expo continues to be a relevant platform to demonstrate latest technologies, products and solutions to the key stakeholders of the transportation ecosystem.

The latest transportation solutions for highway, metro, airport and port have been put on display by PRAMA at the expo along with solutions for Licence Plate Recognition, Public Safety, Law Enforcement and ‘In vehicle monitoring’ system.

Founded on the core belief to put India on the global map for video security products, PRAMA is India’s largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The indigenous brand, PRAMA celebrates the maxim of ‘Made for India, Made by India and Made in India’ and manufactures high quality video security products catering to all the security needs.

Encouraged by the Indian government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, PRAMA India has established India’s first world - class manufacturing facility to help transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub for video security products. The company has a commitment to empower India through indigenous manufacturing of video security products. Its R&D Centre has been developed keeping in mind the ever-changing technology and advancements to innovate and update the hardware and software solutions.

