Pragyan ‘22 sees grand success in the Metaverse!

Pragyan, the ISO 9001 and 20121 certified annual International Techno-Managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli was held from 18th-20 March 2022. Exhibiting a plethora of events, workshops, and guest lectures, the 17th edition of Pragyan was conducted in a hybrid mode, with the aid of the Metaverse.

Following the success of the virtual edition the previous year, the theme was chosen as Nexus, and Pragyan ‘22 engraved the statement that the future is when we decide to make it. Presented by Salesforce, the fest provided an abundance of opportunities for students, with special mentions to Agnostiq, Pragyan’s Quantum Computing Partner, Comedy Central, Pragyan’s Entertainment Partner, Suryan FM, Pragyan’s Radio Partner, and News 7 Tamil, Pragyan’s Tamil News Partner.

Various events, guest lectures, panel discussions, and workshops were organised over the span of 3 days, to enlighten and shape the young exhilarating minds of the future generations. Pragyan ‘22 stood hand-in-hand with its tagline of Let’s Celebrate Technology by integrating technology in our lives and engaging in the comprehensive progress of society as a whole.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:43 AM IST