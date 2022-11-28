POWERGRID bestowed International Award for CSR

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been conferred the “CSR World Leader 2022” Award at a carbon-neutral presentation ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London on 21st November 2022.

The award was received by V. K. Singh, Director (Personnel).

The honor was bestowed upon POWERGRID in appreciation of its commitment to a successful Corporate Social Responsibility program that has its credentials as a Company that Cares about its community, colleagues, clients, suppliers, and the environment.

POWERGRID is the only Indian entity to have been honored with this international recognition competing against 500 Global nominees. Earlier, on May 30, 2022, POWERGRID was honored with International CSR Excellence Award 2022 at The Waldorf, London.

Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded into POWERGRID’s business model. Much before the CSR Act 2013 was enacted, POWERGRID had been consistently contributing to the field of social development in and around its business establishments spread all across the country.

Adopting a 360-degree approach toward the implementation of CSR interventions, the Company consults and engages with all its stakeholders.

With a well-defined and customized Exit Policy for the implemented CSR projects this state utility emphasizes Community Participation by way of effective Collaboration, Capacity Building and Sustainability aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.