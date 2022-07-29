POSOCO organises Bijli Mahotsav

The Ministry of Power in association with District Administration, and coordinated by POSOCO, organized a ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Mehrauli, South Delhi, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Thursday.

On this occasion, chief guest Dr Monica Priyadarshi, DM South Delhi addressed the audience and said, "Delhi has lot of scope for solar and I urge all residents to switch to solar. We all should switch off lights when we leave rooms and should teach our kids conserve energy."

Head of NRLDC, POSOCO, Rajiv Porwal said, "India is the largest integrated national grid in the world where we can transfer electricity from one region to another easily. In recent years, about 2921 sub stations has been built and the same number of sub stations have been upgraded."

The event, which was attended by numerous dignitaries, saw large turnouts of crowds from nearby villages and districts. The dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth shown the power sector over the past few years. The events also witnessed several beneficiaries sharing their experiences.

The Bijli Mahotsav is used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector. Some of the key highlights have been 169 GW of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus, 1.6 lakh circuit km of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency, emerging as largest integrated grid in the world, achieved 100% village electrification (18,374) in 2018 and 100% household electrification (2.86 Cr), Rs 2.02 Lakh Cr outlay for system strengthening which has increased power supply in rural increased from 12 hours in 2015 to average 22.5 hours at present, fastest-growing RE capacity - doubled from ~76 GW in 2014 to ~160 GW now; Achieved 40% RE Gen. capacity mix in 2021 and stands 4th globally.

The Bijli Mahotsavs are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.