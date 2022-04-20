POSOCO organises 2-week training program on Power System Modelling and Simulation for BBINS countries

National Grid operator Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) is organizing a two-week training program on ‘Power System Modelling and Simulation’ from 18th-29th April 2022. The training is being attended by participants from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at Indian Aviation Academy, New Delhi. The workshop is funded by the United States Agency for the International Development (USAID) and is being organised in close association with The Integrated Research and Action for Development IRADe.

The workshop was inaugurated by Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power, Government of India in presence of S. R. Narasimhan, CMD POSOCO, R V Shahi, Chairman, SAGE – RIS, John Smith-Sreen, Director, Indo-Pacific Office, USAID, Dr. Jyoti Parikh, Executive Director, IRADe, Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Technical Director, SARI/EI, R.K. Porwal, Head NRLDC (Program Director), and Kirit Parikh, Chairman IRADe along with officials from POSOCO.

On this occasion, Sh. Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power said, “As we speak today all the countries in this region of South Asia have two key aspirations, one is to develop to see the economic growth and another is to see energy security. Every country in South Asia including India is making plans to use more of their energy resources, be it solar, wind, etc. These countries are also trying to diversify their energy resources.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:00 PM IST