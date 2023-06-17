PNB organises Rajbhasha Convention and Workshop

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, organised a convention and workshop for the Charirman and Secretaries of the Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLIC) at its headquarters in Dwarka. On this occasion, the bank released a book `Rajbhasha Path-Pradarshak’ published by the Rajbhasha department. The event and book launch was attended by Anshuli Arya, IAS, Secretary in the Rajbhasha Department, Home Ministry, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, PNB MD & CEO, Atul Kumar Goel, and EDs, Vijay Dube, Kalyan Kumar and Binod Kumar along with other senior officials.

On this occasion, PNB MD & CEO, Atul Kumar Goel said, “Hindi is the official language of this country and PNB is committed to its advancement. There are 28 NARAKAS functioning in the country, which are being effectively coordinated by the PNB. The bank has been expanding its reach by integrating Hindi and other regional languages with its digital products.

Anshuli Arya praised the bank for implementing Rajbhasha and encouraged the bank to continue taking further steps towards integrating Rajbhasha Hindi.

In this programme, the winners of Kanthasth 2.0 Memory Based Translation competition, Original Book Writing and best NARAKAS Chiefs & member secretaries were awarded by the Chief Guest and the MD & CEO.

Further, a workshop was conducted by Shri Rajesh Srivastava, Deputy Director, Rajbhasha Dept., Home Ministry on Kanthasth 2.0 which was attended by the NARAKASH Chiefs of the bank, member secretaries and Rajbhasha officers.

The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Sameer Bajpai, president of NARAKAS Delhi Bank & Zonal Manager.