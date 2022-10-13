Philately Day celebrated as part of National Postal Week

As a part of the National Postal Week which commenced on 9th October, Philately Day was celebrated on 11th October 2022. A Permanent Pictorial Cancellation along with a presentation pack and a pack of Post Cards on Lonar Lake was released by Hon'ble Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Smt. Veena R. Srinivas. Lonar Lake is situated in Buldhana District of Maharashtra State. The Lonar Lake is a notified National Geo-heritage Monument and was created by a meteorite impact estimated to have occurred about fifty two thousand years ago.

A special cancellation on ‘Philately day’ was also released by the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle.

Smt. Shobha Madhale Postmaster General, Nagpur Region graced the release function virtually.

Shri Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development), Mr. Vijay Kumar, General Manager (Finance), Mr. Manoj Kumar,Director Postal Services (Mails & Business Development), Mr. Abhijeet Bansode, Director Postal Services (Head Quarters) and Group Officers of Maharashtra Circle were present on the occasion.

Shri Mahendra Gajbhiye, Director Postal Services, Nagpur Region & Shri Rakesh Yellemelli, Supdt. Buldhana Division joined the function virtually.

Eminent philatelists, Shri A. T. Haji, Shri Gunvant N. Shah, Shri Swamynathan, Shri Ullhas Chogle, Smt Ashwini A. Manjure alongwith other philatelists joined in the celebration.

The above releases will be available at Mumbai GPO, Philatelic Bureaus and Philatelic counters of Maharashtra Circle shortly.