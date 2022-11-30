PFC organizes Southern Region State Utilities Conference

PFC recently organized Southern Region State Utilities Conference on “PFC’s Financing in Dynamic Regulatory Environment” at Sanchi-Bhopal with participation from 23 State Sector Utilities of Southern Region. The event was attended by several dignitaries which included Special Chief Secretary, CMDs & MDs of 10 State Utilities and Director (Finance) of various State Utilities amongst other senior officials. CMD PFC, Director (Finance), Director (Projects), PFC and other senior officials of PFC were present during the occasion.

The Event also included a technical visit to the state-of-the art manufacturing facility of BHEL at Bhopal.

The Conference provided a platform, both for PFC and the State Utilities, to exchange ideas and to understand the dynamic business environment in order to move forward together for growth of Power & Infra Sector.