PFC observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), the leading financial institution of the nation and a Maharatna company observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6, 2022. The theme of this year’s vigilance awareness week was “Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation”.

Employees gathered at the PFC Conference hall on the first day of Vigilance Awareness Week where the Integrity Pledge was taken by officials of PFC as per CVC guidelines. The pledge was administered by Simmi R. Nakra, CVO, PFC. Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects) and Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) were also present on the occasion. Later, employees took the e-pledge by logging into the website of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

During the week-long celebrations, the Vigilance Unit organized various competitions/events for employees such as Slogan writing, Poem Writing and Pictorial Presentation competition. Also, as part of sequence of events being held during VAW-2022, a Workshop on Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules was organized for employees of PFC and PFCCL. The faculty for the workshop was Amal Kumar from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The Workshop was conducted in two sessions. In first session, topic of Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules was covered. The second session started with CDA quiz and followed by two topics namely, “Conflict of Interest - Linking with Cases” and “Best Practices and Vigilance Angle and Preventive Vigilance - A Conceptual Framework”. Simmi R. Nakra, CVO, PFC presided over the event. The Regional Offices of PFC and its subsidiary PFCCL also observed Vigilance Awareness Week. PFCCL organized a talk on the topic of “Preventive Vigilance” for its employees.

Valedictory Ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 was organised by Vigilance Unit on 04th November, 2022. R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC welcomed the Chief Guest Vijay Kumar Tyagi, CVO, Punjab National Bank. The ceremony started with the opening remarks by Simmi R. Nakra, CVO, PFC. A talk session on the topic “Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF) and role of Internal Advisory Committee (IAC)” was taken by Vijay Kumar Tyagi, CVO, PNB.

Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), R.R. Jha, Director (Projects), Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) and all the senior officials of PFC were present during the occasion. Followed by the talk session, the winners of various competitions organized during Vigilance Awareness Week- 2022 were felicitated.