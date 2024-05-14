Busting Of Illegal Diesel Smuggling Operation Off Raigad Coast: Indian Coast Guard Leads The Charge

In a display of maritime prowess, the Indian Coast Guard, acting on intelligence provided by Customs authorities, orchestrated a meticulously executed operation resulting in the interception of the fishing vessel "Aai Tuljai" and its crew, 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai on May 12, 2024. The vessel was apprehended for its involvement in a nefarious scheme of illegal diesel smuggling. With precision and coordination, an ICG Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) and an Interceptor Boat zeroed in on the suspect vessel, culminating in a dramatic boarding operation at the twilight hours of May 12.

A thorough search of the vessel's compartments unearthed a cache of approximately 30,000 liters of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of 30 lakhs INR, cunningly concealed within its fish holds. Adding to the intrigue, a sum of 1.75 lakhs rupees in unaccounted cash was also seized. The vessel, manned by a crew of four individuals hailing from – Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rewas, Maharashtra – stood as a testament to the illicit enterprise that had been meticulously planned.

Interrogation of the apprehended crew revealed their intent to peddle their illegal wares to unsuspecting fishermen before the long arm of maritime law intervened. The apprehended vessel was escorted under the vigilant watch of an ICG Interceptor Boat to the Mumbai harbour, where it was handed over to the authorities of the Department of Customs for further interrogation and legal proceedings. In a display of seamless coordination, other Coastal Security Agencies, including the Police, Fisheries, SIB, and DRI, were also brought into the fold, ensuring comprehensive action against this maritime malfeasance.