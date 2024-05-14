Babus, mantris & buzz: More allies likely to join NDA after elections?

More allies likely to join NDA after elections?

Insiders say that the BJP will form the Government at any cost. There is also a possibility of a number of regional parties to join the NDA. This included YSR and BJD etc

Hot topic of discussion!

In every get-together, clubs, markets, weddings there is one topic of discussion –how many seats the BJP gets in Lok Sabha polls. What a shift in discussion? Any reason?

BUREAUCRACY

Selection of SBI CMD on May 21

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) is meeting on May 21 to select CMD of the State Bank of India. Three candidates: C S Setty, A K Tiwari and Vinay Tonse have been shortlisted for interview.

Idashisha Nongrang is new DGP, Meghalaya

Idashisha Nongrang, IPS has been appointed as the new Director General of Police effective from May 20, 2024. This crucial appointment comes following the recommendation by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Nongrang is serving as the Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard, Meghalaya, Shillong. She is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

Outgoing Secretary Rahate is now Chairman AERA

Outgoing Secretary Justice S K G Rahate has been appointed as Chairperson, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for a period of three years. He is 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Will there be confrontation between Judiciary and Executive?

Political watchers apprehend confrontation between the Judiciary and the Executive in the coming months. One can wait and watch.

Judge who grants bail to Kejriwal is next CJ!

Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, is slated to take over as Chief Justice of India in November.

Harsh Baweja appointed as Director (Fin), REC Ltd

Harsh Baweja, ED, REC Limited, has been appointed as Director (Finance), REC Limited. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Ravi Kapoor quits Indian Revenue Service

Ravi Kapoor has taken VRS from the service. He was Dy Commissioner. Similarly Ms Sherly Joseph has also taken VRS from the post of Assistant Commissioner.

Mrs R Ponni appointed DIG, CISF

Mrs R Ponni has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for a period of five years on deputation basis. She is a 2008 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Interviews for Director (E&D), OIL on Nov 20

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Exploration & Development), Oil India Limited on May 20, 2024.

75 candidates short-listed for Asst Professor/Lecturer posts

As many as 75 candidates have been shortlisted for the seven vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Practice of Medicine) Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare. The interview date will soon be announced.

53 candidates shortlisted for Asstt Prof/ Lecturer (Surgery) posts

As many as 53 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for four posts of Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Surgery) in Ayush, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Saurabh Chaturvedi posted to UP (West) LSA

Saurabh Chaturvedi has been transferred and posted to UP (West) LSA. Prior to this appointment, he was serving as Director (IM) National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT). He is a JAG officer.

31 candidates shortlisted for Assistant Public Prosecutor CBI

As many as 31 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for seven posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension. Interview dates will be announced shortly.

Ajitkumar Vasantrao Sontakke appointed as CVO, NPCIL

Ajitkumar Vasantrao Sontakke has been appointed as CVO, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Mumbai. He is a 2009 batch IOFS officer.

Ms Vinita Shyam returns to parent cadre

Ms Vinita Shyam has been repatriated to her parent cadre. She was working as Assistant Director (Vigilance), Zonal Vigilance Directorate, West Zone.

53 candidates shortlisted for Forensic Medicine, Toxicology lecturer post

As many as 53 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for the post of Assistant Professor/ lecturer of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews shortly.

Nitin Pachauri transferred to ICF

Nitin Pachauri has been transferred to Integral Coach Factory(ICF) and posted in the cadre. He is a JAG, IRSME, South Central Railway officer.

Sanjay Angothu transferred to SC Railway

Sanjay Angothu has been transferred and posted in South Central Railway. He is an IRSME officer.

Bikram Das returns from RVNL; posted on SEC Railway

Bikram Das has returned from deputation to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and posted on South East Central Railway. He is an IRSE officer.

IG Security, Atomic Energy, Mumbai post advertised

The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from IPS officers for filling up the post of Inspector General (Security) in the Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai. The applications must reach on or before June 30, 2024.

