WR Felicitates Its Meritorious Ticket Checking Staff For Outstanding Performance In 2023-24

Western Railway has achieved its best ever ticket checking revenue and has broken all its past records by collecting the total ticket checking revenue of Rs. 173.89 Cr. It is worthwhile to mention that WR surpassed the target of Rs. 140 Cr and registered 23.90% increase over the stipulated target. To celebrate this glorious moment, WR felicitated 23 meritorious ticket checking staff from all six divisions for their commendable performance.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the 2,286 on roll ticket checking staff, 17 employees recorded the top-most performance in the sphere of working in Free Checking duty/ Coach manning duty and Stationary duty. Six female ticket checking staff in the female wing also achieved highest ticket checking performance. To honour their dedication and hardworking, Western Railway’s Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Service & Catering) Shri Tarun Jain felicitated these 23 staff from 6 Divisions and Flying Squad working under HQ control-Churchgate with Merit Certificates recently.

Shri Thakur further added that the job of a ticket checker not only requires skill, and tactfulness to detect deceitful passengers traveling without a ticket among genuine travellers, but also requires good knowledge of rules and convincing skills to collect penalty amounts from deceitful passengers. Western Railway is proud to have such skillful & devoted ticket-checking staff.