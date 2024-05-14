Harshita A. Patel Becomes First Woman Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial) Of Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway

Harshita A Patel has made history by being the first woman to be appointed to the post of Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial) of Mumbai Division. This appointment marks a significant step towards gender equality and demonstrates Western Railway's continuing dedication to promoting an inclusive environment in the workplace.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, empowering women not only holds a moral importance but also has an economic and social significance. Harshita Arvindbhai Patel, who began her journey with Railways on November 17, 2003, was initially appointed as a commercial clerk. She has since gained valuable experience. With her extensive background, Mrs. Patel is poised to excel in her new role.

This historic milestone not only empowers Smt. Harshita A. Patel but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for women across the organization. It sends a resounding message about shattering barriers and creating opportunities for women to thrive in leadership roles.