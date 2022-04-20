PFC conferred with Green Urja Energy Efficiency Award

PFC has been conferred with “Green Urja Energy Efficiency Award” under the Elets Innovation Award for being the Best Renewable Energy Financing Institution this year at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Summit organised by Elets.

The award was presented by U.P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles to Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects), Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) in a ceremony held today i.e. on 19th April, 2022 in New Delhi which recognizes the contribution in development of Renewable Energy Sector in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The COVID crisis has precipitated the need for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat, which can tackle the complexities of the world and re-position itself firmly in the global pecking order. PFC is uniquely placed to leverage its knowledge, power & innovation spirit to build a resilient, diversified & self-reliant economy and has been continuously playing a pivotal and developmental role in Green Energy Financing.

Elets AatmaNirbhar Bharat Summit & Awards has brought together the key officers and policy makers from Government of India & State Governments, policy think tanks & industry leaders on a common platform to discuss the issues, challenges and transformational opportunities and build upon the clarion call given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister for making of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:59 PM IST