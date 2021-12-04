Pawan Kumar takes over as Director (Commercial) at Indraprastha Gas Limited

Pawan Kumar has taken over as Director (Commercial) of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company of the country, operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across 27 districts in ten geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

A graduate in Industrial Engineering from prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and post graduate in management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Kumar is a senior leader in hydrocarbon space having a rich experience of over 33 years across multiple regions in various roles during his tenure in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). He has worked across the entire value chain in LPG sector, including Marketing, Operations, Maintenance, Safety, Training, Strategy, Network Expansion, Distribution Channel Management, Logistics etc. Before joining the current assignment, he was the Regional LPG Head for Northern Region of BPCL comprising seven states & three Union Territories servicing 2.5 crore customers & 2000 distributors. He has been the pioneer in implementation of Ujjwala Scheme across states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Kumar has taken over the position of Director (Commercial) from Amit Garg, who has been repatriated back to his parent organization BPCL to Head the new vertical of Renewable Energy. IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd. and BPCL along with Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:16 PM IST