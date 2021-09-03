Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS takes charge as DG BSF

Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS took over the charge of Director General of BSF on 31st Aug 2021. He is the 29th Director General of Border Security Force, which is the largest Border Guarding Force of the world having strength of more than two lakh sixty-five thousand brave and dedicated men and women, protecting the International Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pankaj Kumar Singh is an officer from 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service of Rajasthan Cadre. His educational qualifications include BSc (Hons) Physics, LL.B, M.Phil, and PG Diploma in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:06 AM IST