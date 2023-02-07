NTPC hosts seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage’

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated Power utility, hosted an international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS)’ at the First Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under the aegis of G20 India presidency at Bengaluru.

Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh also visited the venue of the International Seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and discussed the initiatives taken by NTPC.

Dr V.K. Saraswat (Member NITI Aayog), Alok Kumar (Secretary Power, Govt. of India), Gurdeep Singh (CMD, NTPC Ltd), Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, (Director Project, NTPC Ltd) explained the importance of CCUS technologies for clean energy transition leading to Net-Zero goal. They also shared several important CO2 emission mitigation measures and key green initiatives being spearheaded by India.

During the event, more than 200 dignitaries, speakers, panelists and delegates of various countries participated in the seminar wherein they shared their knowledge and learnings pertaining to CCUS.

A Study Report on “Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)- Technology Gaps and International Collaboration”, which was commissioned under G20 India Presidency, was unveiled during the event.

Additionally, a 3D-Model of NTPC flagship project on Flue Gas CO2 to Methanol Synthesis was also showcased at the event. This plant is intended to reduce the CO2 emission of fossil-based Power plants by capturing it and converting it into useful hydrocarbons, i.e., Methanol.

The event is likely to open new vistas for low carbon downstream industries and academia to work and move ahead benefitting People & Planet.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)