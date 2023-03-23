NTPC commemorates World Water Day with pledge on sustainable water conservation across the value chain

NTPC Limited, India’s largest power producer, on Wednesday commemorated World Water Day through a conference on ‘Sustainable Supply Chain with Focus on Water Sustainability’, by NTPC along with prominent supply chain partners and vendors to observe World Water Day 2023. Ramesh Babu V, Director (Operations) and officials from multiple organisations participated in the discussions. The event witnessed the release of the NTPC Water Compendium 2023 and the NTPC Sustainable Supply Chain Portal. To showcase effective water conservation methods, a unique cross-sectoral representation of the NTPC value chain, Deloitte moderated a panel discussion featuring senior executives from IOCL, BHEL, Ion Exchange, GE, L&T, and NTPC. The conference additionally featured Business Case Studies session with representatives from Emerson, Inox, and Vikram Solar.

