NTPC collaborates for R&D Project with NCoE-CCU, IIT Bombay

NETRA NTPC and the National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture & Utilisation (NCoE-CCU), IIT Bombay have launched the assessment of ‘CO2 Geological Storage Potential’ in India at NITI Aayog in the presence of Dr V. K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) NTPC, Prof. Vikram Vishal, Convener NCoE CCU, and other senior officials of NITI Aayog and NTPC Ltd.

Carbon Capture Utilisation & Storage (CCUS) is one of the key components of India’s CO2 mitigation strategy to facilitate the transition towards a low-carbon energy economy and subsequently to a ‘Net-Zero’ emission level.

As a part of this initiative, an assessment of CO2 storage potential in select Coalbed Methane (CBM) rich coalfields in India shall be carried out including those available with NTPC. This initiative is envisaged to be completed in 12 months’ time.

This will culminate into a ‘CO2 Storage Atlas’ for select coalfields of India and is part of NTPC’s commitment to play a key role in India’s energy transition journey as the country marches ahead to achieve the ‘Net-Zero’ target and other climate goals.