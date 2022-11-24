e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNTPC collaborates for R&D Project with NCoE-CCU, IIT Bombay

NTPC collaborates for R&D Project with NCoE-CCU, IIT Bombay

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

NETRA NTPC and the National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture & Utilisation (NCoE-CCU), IIT Bombay have launched the assessment of ‘CO2 Geological Storage Potential’ in India at NITI Aayog in the presence of Dr V. K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) NTPC, Prof. Vikram Vishal, Convener NCoE CCU, and other senior officials of NITI Aayog and NTPC Ltd.

Carbon Capture Utilisation & Storage (CCUS) is one of the key components of India’s CO2 mitigation strategy to facilitate the transition towards a low-carbon energy economy and subsequently to a ‘Net-Zero’ emission level.

As a part of this initiative, an assessment of CO2 storage potential in select Coalbed Methane (CBM) rich coalfields in India shall be carried out including those available with NTPC. This initiative is envisaged to be completed in 12 months’ time.

This will culminate into a ‘CO2 Storage Atlas’ for select coalfields of India and is part of NTPC’s commitment to play a key role in India’s energy transition journey as the country marches ahead to achieve the ‘Net-Zero’ target and other climate goals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NTPC collaborates for R&D Project with NCoE-CCU, IIT Bombay

NTPC collaborates for R&D Project with NCoE-CCU, IIT Bombay

SRM College of Arts and Science’s Silver Jubilee Graduation Day held; 1,220 students receive...

SRM College of Arts and Science’s Silver Jubilee Graduation Day held; 1,220 students receive...

JNPA inaugurates Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station

JNPA inaugurates Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station

Jio True 5G now available in Pune

Jio True 5G now available in Pune

Indian Sugar Florist Ashwini Sarabhai wins Cake Oscars 2022 in Birmingham, UK

Indian Sugar Florist Ashwini Sarabhai wins Cake Oscars 2022 in Birmingham, UK