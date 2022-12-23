NHSRCL signs agreement for construction of Sabarmati Rolling Stock Workshop and Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited signed an agreement today with a consortium led by M/s Sojitz Corporation, Japan and Larsen &Toubro (L&T) for design and construction of Sabarmati Depot consisting of Workshop, Inspection Sheds, various buildings, Maintenance Facilities, and associated works in the state of Gujarat for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR D-2 Package).

The contract agreement ceremony was attended by Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director/NHSRCL, Vijay Kumar, Director, Rolling Stock along with other Directors, officials from the Embassy of Japan, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Govt of Japan, JICC and JICA.

The design of the facility is based on Shinkansen maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan. Around 250 types of more than 800 numbers of specialised machineries required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock will be procured from Japan for this depot, including checking for vibrations, temperature, noise which are critical for high speed running and will ensure passenger comfort. The depot will have all safety features to ensure safe and reliable maintenance of high-speed trainsets.

To provide a safe and heathy work environment, the depot will have latest architectural features like proper ventilation, noise & dust suppression, safety features, facility of rain water harvesting, natural lighting in addition to LED based artificial lighting systems and provision to install solar panels on the roof of sheds and buildings in future.

The facility will be equipped with various modern systems like building management system, IT and data network system, fire detection and alarm system, access control system etc.

The Sabarmati workshop and depot will be optimally designed facility including the buildings and sheds. The preparatory works for the construction of the facility are already in progress under another package.