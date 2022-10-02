NFL encourages its employees to wear handloom fabrics on Fridays in office

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
National fertilizers Limited, premium CPSE under Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has appealed its employees to voluntarily wear Indian Handlooms such as Khadi to promote the labor-intensive handloom sector of Country and to promote Make in India products.

In a communication to employees, the company has requested employees to wear handloom fabrics in the form of Shirts, Trousers etc. for Men and Ladies Suits, Sarees, Kurti etc. for women on Fridays in the office.

Since, NFL is a corporate; the company has insisted that the dress should be dignified and appropriate to the office decorum. Further, the company has taken precaution that the safety standards should not be compromised in plants where employees voluntarily opt to wear such handloom fabrics.

Employees have been requested to share their group pictures wearing such clothes so that the same may be post on social media handles of NFL so that a campaign may be started in the country, especially amongst the corporates, to support the local handlooms.

