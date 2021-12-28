NBCC signs MoU with MDI Murshidabad

NBCC (India) Limited, a Navaratna CPSE, under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Management Development Institute, Murshidabad on 24.12.2021 for construction of MDI Murshidabad campus in next 5 years.

Prof. (Dr.) Atmanand, Director, MDI and A.K. Pathak, General Manager (Engg.), NBCC along with senior faculty and staff were present during the ceremony. The project at MDI Murshidabad shall envisage the highest standards of quality construction by NBCC. Company being a major implementing agency of the Govt. of India is currently executing various iconic projects such as academic buildings of Central/ State Universities, IITs and IIMs across the nation.

