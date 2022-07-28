NBCC on mission mode to bring happiness on the faces of Amrapali homebuyers

After giving successful Possession to 171 homebuyers of B1 tower in Silicon City-II, Noida on July 16, 2022, NBCC gave Possession Letters to another 117 Home Buyers of A1 Tower in Silicon City-II, Noida at an event held on July 23, 2022 at The Gaurs Sarovar Portico, near Gaur City, Greater Noida West. Ld. Court Receiver R. Venkatramani, D K Mishra- Charted Accountant, KPM Swamy, ED (Engg.), NBCC & other senior officials were present during the event. Homebuyers expressed joy on receiving the possession letters.

