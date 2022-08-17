NBCC inks MoU with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

NBCC (India) Limited signed a MoU with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 01.08.2022 for the works of Planning, designing and execution of Redevelopment of MEA Hostel (Old) at kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi worth Rs. 175 cr. The MoU was inked by D.C.Manjunath, Joint Secretary (Estt. & GEM), MEA, and Pradeep Sharma, CGM (BD), NBCC in the presence of other senior officials from both the organizations.

