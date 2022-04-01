NBCC built National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) inaugurated in Maldives

NBCC built National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) was jointly inaugurated by the Hon’ble President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar at Addu City, Maldives on 27.03.2022. Dr. Jaishankar’s tweet “For those who want to see Indian project delivery abroad now, see the clip on the Maldives Police Academy inaugurate today” received an overwhelming response on internet.

P.K. Gupta, CMD, NBCC graced the occasion. National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) is funded under India’s grant assistance of USD 33 million. The state-of-the-art project includes 325 Seater Auditorium duly equipped with latest and modern infrastructure amenities.

NBCC with several recently completed overseas landmark projects i.e. Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC), Niger; Supreme Court Building & Social Housing in Mauritius and iconic India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to its credits has partnered with the Government of Maldives to construct 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhulmale, Maldives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:42 PM IST