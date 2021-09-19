Mumbai: LIC launches ‘Pragati’ App for Development Officers

LIC launched a new mobile app ‘PRAGATI’ (Performance Review Application, Growth And Trend Indicator) for exclusive use of its Development Officers. This feature was launched at the hands of LIC Chairperson M R Kumar in the presence of Managing Directors, Mukesh Gupta, Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty and Mini Ipe and other senior officials of the Corporation on September 17, 2021.

‘Pragati’ is a comprehensive mobile application which gives various information which are updated in near real-timeabout the performance of their agency force in critical areas of business performance like Premium collection, agency activisation, prospective MDRT / centurion agents etc., apart from monitoring their team on activities such as usage of agents mobile app and NACH validations. There is also a calculator to measure their cost ratio.

In these days of digital explosion, gathering information is crucial for any officials to effectively discharge their duties. The scenario becomes more important when it is related to the marketing verticals of any organization where real time data and information is utmost necessity for decision making and preparing market enhancement strategies.

This mobile app gives various information which are updated in near realtime about the performance of their agency force in critical areas of business performance like Premium collection, agency activisation, prospective MDRT / centurion agents etc., apart from monitoring their team on activities such as usage of agents mobile app and NACH validations. There is also a calculator to measure their cost ratio.

In these days of digital explosion, gathering information is crucial for any officials to effectively discharge their duties. The scenario becomes more important when it is related to the marketing verticals of any organization where real time data and information is utmost necessity for decision making and preparing market enhancement strategies.

LIC has been taking lot of customer centric and digital initiatives for ease of operations for its customers and field force.

Recently LIC had launched the ANANDA Mobile App which is digital paperless solution which received overwhelming response from its agents.

LIC has also come out with an artificial intelligence technology based app “Jeevan Saakshaya” which enables our Annuitants and retired employees to submit Life certificate from the comfort of their home instead of visiting LIC office for submitting Life certificate. With a growing portfolio of annuities we believe this app is a Win-Win for both LIC and our customers.

ALSO READ Govt seeks Rs 8-10 lakh cr valuation for LIC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:33 AM IST