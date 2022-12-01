Minister of State for Railways Reviews Railway’s preparedness for Mahaparinirvan Divas

Raosaheb Danve, Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India held a joint meeting of officers of Central Railway and Western Railway to review the preparedness of Railways for Mahaparinirvan Divas at Mumbai on 30.11.2022.

Shri Danveji while addressing said that on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas many followers come to Mumbai from all over the state and country. He instructed the officers to ensure that all possible facilities are made available to them at the railway stationsso that they are not inconvenienced.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, Shri Prakash Bhutani, Additional General Manager, Western Railway made a presentation to the Hon’ble Ministers of State about the preparations made for Mahaparinirvan Divas. Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway assured that care will be taken that the pre-planned block will not disturb the devotees coming to Mumbai for Mahaparinirvan Divas and regular services will continue.

Central Railway will run 14 additional special trains on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas. Also, one additional coach will be added on Adilabad-Mumbai Express. Shri Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, gave detailed information about the additional special trains. Shri Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway said that plans are being made to run 12 suburban special trains on the main line and harbor line of Central Railway.

Shri Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway said that ticket checking staff will be given special duty to guide the passengers at Dadar and other stations. Shri Amresh Kumar, Chief Security Commissioner, Central Railway informed about the preparations made by RPF for monitoring and controlling the extra rush on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas.

Shri Chittaranjan Swain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Western Railway, Shri Praveen Chandra Parmar; Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Shri P. C. Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner; Shri Neeraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway informed about the plans being made for Mahaparinirvan Divas. Other senior officials from Central Railway and Western Railway were present on the occasion.