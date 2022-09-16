Minister of Railways inspects and reviews progress of high speed rail stations at Sabarmati & Ahmedabad

Ashwini Vaishnaw – Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, visited the sites of High Speed Rail (HSR) stations at Sabarmati & Ahmedabad on 13th September, 2022 and reviewed the progress of Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. Vaishnaw also visited Gandhinagar Capital station and conducted inspection of the various amenities at the station. MR was accompanied by Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway, Tarun Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division, Principal Head of Departments as well as senior railway officers of Western Railway & National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived at Gandhinagar Capital in the morning and inspected the various aspects of passenger related amenities at the station. Thereafter, MR conducted track inspection from Gandhinagar Capital station to Sabarmati station by travelling in Inspection Car (SPIC). At Sabarmati station, MR inspected various amenities and also visited the One Station One Product Stall. Then, Vaishnaw reached the construction site of Sabarmati High Speed Rail station & reviewed the progress of the work. Vaishnaw inspected the completed & ongoing infrastructural work & also viewed the miniature model of the upcoming Sabarmati HSR station. He was apprised by NHSRCL officials regarding the various developments & progress undertaken in the project. MR also interacted with the workers & boosted their morale by appreciating their efforts in the nation building process. Later, he further proceeded to Ahmedabad in the Inspection Car (SPIC) and enroute conducted track inspection between Sabarmati & Ahmedabad stations. From Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw reached the construction site of Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) station and inspected the Piling work being carried out. Vaishnav also visited the Jhulta Minar in Ahmedabad and conducted a detailed inspection by going to the top of the structure. The restoration of this heritage structure is being planned in collaboration with IIT Roorkee and by roping in other expert agencies.

Thakur further mentioned that Vaishnaw interacted with representatives from media and informed them about the status of the Bullet Train & also the Vande Bharat Express trains. Giving details about the Bullet Train project, MR stated that piers have been constructed in more than 80 km. The work of placement of decks, viaduct, tracks and overhead equipment are progressing at a rapid pace. Also the work of construction of stations are advancing at a fast pace. He stated that Sabarmati Terminal is being developed as a Multi – Modal Hub which will integrate Railways, High Speed Railway (HSR) Metro & Bus Rapid Transit Route (BRT). He also informed that all clearances have received from State Govt. for the work of Bullet train in Maharashtra. Further, Vaishnaw informed that the third Vande Bharat Express with advanced features has completed the trials and will soon be introduced between Mumbai & Gandhinagar stations.