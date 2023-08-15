LANXESS India wins the FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2023 for Sustainability- Excellence in Safety

LANXESS India has won the prestigious FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Award 2023 for Sustainability - Excellence in Safety. This esteemed recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards maintaining highest standards of safety across all our operations.

The Sustainability - Excellence in Safety award is presented to companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment towards ensuring the well-being of their employees, customers and the community at large. It acknowledges organizations that go above and beyond to implement effective safety protocols and continually innovate to create safer work environment.

Balaram Khot, Whole-Time Director & Head of PTSE, Rajiv Gaur, VP - Head of Procurement & Logistics and Bharat Meesala, Senior Manager, PTSE - Occupational Safety, Xact, Responsible Care & Trade Compliance received the award on behalf of LANXESS India at an event held in New Delhi on 27th July 2023.

The award recognizes LANXESS’ initiatives and efforts undertaken towards creating a safer and sustainable environment for all its employees. By instilling a safety-first mindset throughout the organization, LANXESS India has successfully managed to minimize accidents, incidents and near-misses across its operations.

Commenting on the success, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said, “Safety is not just a priority, it’s a core value and an integral part of LANXESS’ culture. We as an organization are committed to maintaining workplace safety and through regular safety audits, risk assessments & comprehensive training programs, we continuously improve the safety standards in our operations. We are honoured and thankful to FICCI for this recognition. It only inspires us to keep raising the bar for safety standards and processes within the industry.”

