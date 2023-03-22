Lady welders of CR’s Matunga Workshop leading the way: An account of Teams Ahilya and Durga

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway visited Matunga Carriage Workshop, Matunga on 20th March 2023. During the inspection of Heavy Corrosion Repair (HCR) Shop, Naresh Lalwani interacted with the two teams of lady welders responsible for the repair of battery boxes in both AC and non-AC railway coaches. The two teams, named Team Durga and Team Ahilya, discussed their work with Naresh Lalwani. The two teams, each consisting of 4 lady welders, are currently involved in the activity of overhauling of battery boxes, which ranges from their repair to complete fabrication.

The complete gamut of their operation is undertaken at the battery box section of HCR, where they independently work on the cutting of corroded components, fitting, welding and their painting. Team Ahilya, is led by Smt Rajubai Talekar, the first woman welder of Matunga workshop appointed in 1990 at the workshop. Smt Talekar took the initiative of learning the complex activity of welding and has since inspired other ladies to learn the ropes of the trade and follow suit. She has been working as a welder for the past 20 years.

The names of the ladies involved in the arduous and technically complicated task of welding are Rajubai Talekar, Suchita Shete, Swapnali Thorat and Snehal Sawardekar of Team Ahilya; Ranjana Wayale, Pooja Singh, Vidya Jagtap and Sangeeta Tripathi of Team Durga

The teams’ inception took place on 8th March 2022, and ever since they have been solely and completely responsible towards their work. They serve as a constant reminder of strength of will and the fortitude of women.