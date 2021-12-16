KIIT Wins ‘THE Awards Asia 2021’ in ‘Leadership and Management Team of the Year’ Category

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been awarded ‘THE Awards Asia’ Leadership and Management Team of the Year for its phenomenal pandemic response and relief work. The award was announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) on 14th December 2021. KIIT is the only University from India and also the only university in Asia to get this award in one of the categories, for the second year in a row. KIIT has been declared the winner in the category ‘Leadership and Management Team of the Year’, while it was declared winner in the category ‘Workplace of the Year’ last year.

KIIT got this recognition for its readiness to react to uncertainties, reach the unreached, and endeavor to serve society. This includes setting up free Covid hospitals, distributing masks and sanitizers, food and essentials, scholarships, adopting orphans, and leveraging community education.

Staff and faculty members gave all the credits to its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the achievement. Expressing his happiness, Dr. Samanta said, this is an award for each and every staff and student of KIIT and KISS who constitute a prompt team and never delay to give back to the society based on its ethos of humanitarianism and compassion. It is a matter of pride for Odisha as KIIT is the only University in India as well as in Asia to get such a prestigious award.

The Times Higher Education judging panel evaluated the work of KIIT during the Covid pandemic situation and also gave importance to the growth and development of KIIT which has been acclaimed across the globe, leading to its selection for the award.

