Jio launches True 5G In Haridwar

Reliance Jio on February 4 announced the launch of its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 226 across the country.

Har Ki Pauri means the feet of Lord Vishnu and is one of the most famous ghats on the banks of the river Ganges and a landmark of the holy city of Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand. Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the Capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services.

Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Haridwar empowering Jio users with transformational benefits of True 5G technology.

In a message, the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that the 5G services by Jio network, which started from Dehradun city of Uttarakhand, has been extended and launched in Haridwar today. With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar, but also the pilgrims visiting the Holy city of Haridwar from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims visiting for Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit.

The launch of 5G services by Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable. I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand. This will be a true representation of the state as a Digital Devbhoomi in the upcoming G-20 Summit events scheduled in Rishikesh.

On this occasion, I congratulate the people of Haridwar, and the representatives associated with Jio Network in Uttarakhand.”

Jio has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Kedarnath Dham and at Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mts.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Haridwar. Jio True 5G will usher in plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of Uttarakhand.

We are grateful to the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri. Dhami ji and the State Government for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Uttarakhand. We would also like to thank all the members of Ganga Sabha, Haridwar to facilitate the launch of 5G services from one of the most sacred ghats of our country, Har Ki Pauri.

Jio engineers are working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen.”

Starting 04th February 2023, Jio users in Haridwar will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

