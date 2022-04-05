Jio Institute appoints Dr. Guruswami Ravichandran as the Provost

Jio Institute on April 4, announced the appointment of Prof. Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as the Provost to further strengthen its academic leadership. Prof. Ravichandran will join Jio Institute as its founding Provost and Professor of Engineering, on July 1, 2022. From 2015 to 2021, he served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech. He also served as the Director of the Graduate Aerospace Laboratories at California Institute of Technology (GALCIT) from 2009 to 2015.

Dr. Ravichandran holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and M.S. in Engineering both from Brown University, USA, and a B.E. (honors) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT), Trichy. He is a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, foreign Member Academia Europaea, among others. He received Warner T. Koiter Medal, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, William M. Murray Lecture Award, Society for Experimental Mechanics, Chevalier de l’ordre des Palmes Academiques, Republic of France, among many other awards and recognition for his contribution to research and teaching.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:08 PM IST