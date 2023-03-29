Jio Fiber introduces new broadband Back-up Plan

Jio has announced a new home broadband 'Back-up Plan'. This backup broadband connection enables uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament besides other content including live sports. Users get a choice to upgrade the speed (from 10 Mbps to 30 / 100 Mbps) as and when they need, with 1 / 2 / 7 day options, at the click of a button.

This plan will help homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24*7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity. This plan will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more.

Commenting on this launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes.

This new concept of a back-up connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price.

Customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher speeds, upon realisation of the immense benefits of such value connections.”