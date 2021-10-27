e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay HC declines urgent hearing to petitioner in PIL against Nawab Malik Pegasus spyware case: Supreme Court forms 3-member probe panel, hearing after 2 months13,451 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:25 AM IST

Jio-bp launches its first Mobility Station

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on October 26, launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class Mobility Stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers. While reimagining mobility solutions in India, the Jio-bp brand is poised to provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience. The existing network of over 1400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months. The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance’s vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp’s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal