Jio-bp launches its first Mobility Station

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on October 26, launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class Mobility Stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers. While reimagining mobility solutions in India, the Jio-bp brand is poised to provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience. The existing network of over 1400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months. The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance’s vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp’s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:25 AM IST