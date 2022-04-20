Jain Irrigation bags 13 PLEXCONCIL awards for best export performance

India’s largest and the world’s second largest micro irrigation company Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. has bagged 13 export awards in different verticals groups of plastic products in the three groups adumbrated by the Plex Council. The felicitation function was held at Hotel Taj President, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, by the Plastic Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. Union Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal bestowed these awards along with the graceful presence of giving away these awards and Plex Council Chairman Arvind Goenka, Vice Chairman Hemant Minocha, Executive Director Shribhash Dasgohpatra, Mumbai Region Income Tax Commissioner Alokkumar, Ravish Kamat and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Jain Irrigation, a world-renowned company in the field of agriculture and agro-products, has achieved the the honor of highest exports of its plastic products for which it has been awarded the first awards to the Department of Drip Irrigation (MIS), PVC Foam Sheets, Pipes for 4 consecutive years i.e. 2017-2021. Jain Irrigation’s Pipes department got the second number award for the year 2019-20. Jain Irrigation has achieved the best production and export performance continuously which is highlighted by these awards.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:10 PM IST