IWC Bombay Queens Necklace, Rotary Club distributes sarees to women from lower income groups

Inner Wheel Club of Bombay started its journey 57 years ago. It is part of International Inner Wheel, one of the largest women's service voluntary organisation in the world. International Inner Wheel is active in more than 103 countries with over 1 lakh members in almost 4000 Clubs. The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Queens Necklace and Rotary Club distributed 500 sarees, 750 masks and 500 sanitizer bottles to women from lower income groups. It was a joint project of IWC and Rotary Club and the total cost of project was Rs 1,65,000. The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Queens Necklace has also given a Rs 5 lakh project for the villagers of Mesiya, Raipur, Pali, Rajasthan that will be implemented by Aakar Charitable Trust. The project includes foundation and digging at Ramsarovar check dam.