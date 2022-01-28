IRFC celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna company under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at its office premises.

Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director unfurled the national flag on the occasion, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Banerjee said this day is not only a national festival but it is a day of pride and respect for the nation. The parade at the Rajpath reminds us of the great sacrifices made by our brave hearts for maintaining the territorial integrity of the country, he added.

Listing the achievements of IRFC, Banerjee informed the cumulative funding by IRFC to the Indian Railway Sector has crossed Rs. 5 lakh crore mark to date. IRFC has also become the first CPSE to list its USD 500 Million green offshore bonds exclusively at NSE-IFSC and India INX in the GIFT City, Gandhinagar recently, Banerjee highlighted.

The officers and staff of the IRFC also participated in the celebrations.

