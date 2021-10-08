e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:33 AM IST

IndianOil’s Refineries Headquarters presents Tulsi Saplings on Gandhi Jayanti

FPJ Bureau
Refineries Headquarters, Indian Oil Corporation Limited marked the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation, by felicitating the Suraksha Karmacharis with a Tulsi sapling with a message “Paryaavaran Svat: Svachchh Hoga, Jab Har Ghar Mein Ek Paudha Hoga”. Suraksha Karmacharis took the Swachhta Pledge, reiterating their commitment to keep the surroundings clean and to motivate all other stakeholders to maintain cleanliness both at their office and within their localities.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:33 AM IST
