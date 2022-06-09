Indian Overseas Bank organises Iconic week under AKAM

Indian Overseas Bank, Lead Bank Chennai on behalf of All Banks of Chennai District had conducted a Mega Customer Outreach Programme 2022 on June 8 at Rani Meyyammai Hall, Egmore Chennai. The Programme was conducted as a part of Iconic week celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of our Independence. The programme was graced by the Respected Deputy Mayor of Chennai, Thiru Mahesh Kumar. Indian Overseas Bank Executive Director Srimathy, State Level Bankers' Committee Convenor Thiru. S C Mohanta, DLBC Convenor Chennai, Thiru. Davender Kumar and Lead District Manager Chennai District Thiru. Varun Deepak R.

A total of 17,104 beneficiaries were benefited under Priority Sector Advances and Government Sponsored schemes totalling Rs. 282.35 Crores in Chennai District. More than 1500 beneficiaries were benefited under the Jan Suraksha Schemes (PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY). Performing staff of Banks were felicitated. Stalls were put up by 19 Banks in the District.

Earlier, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- Iconic Week Celebration, Bank had also conducted webinar programmes on Vigilance Awareness, Digital Banking Awareness and Safety – Cyber Fraud Awareness to the Employees and Customers of the Bank on 07.06.2022.

On 06.06.2022, Bank had widely publicized through their social media, the iconic week inaugural event by the Hon’ble Prime Minister held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Bank has also lined up other activities such as plant sapling distribution, Quiz competition on India’s Freedom Struggle, Customer Outreach Programmes in other places to be held up to 11.06.2022 during the Iconic Week of AKAM .